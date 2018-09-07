Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

AB de Villiers Joins Pakistan Super League for 2019 Season

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 7, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
AB de Villiers Joins Pakistan Super League for 2019 Season

AB de Villiers (IMAGE: Reuters)

Loading...
Former South African captain AB de Villiers is set to make his first appearance in the Pakistan Super League. The 34-year-old made the announcement on social media with a clip stating that he is looking forward to the tournament next year, which will be in its fourth edition in 2019.



“Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments in the world and I’ve really enjoyed watching PSL matches in recent years,” said de Villiers in the video message. “PSL is a league that has given Pakistan so much to cheer about and I look forward to being on the field once again.”

Ehsan Mani, Chairman PCB, welcomed AB de Villiers to PSL. “We are delighted with the signing of de Villiers for Pakistan Super League,” said Mani. “He is a modern-day great and he will add immense value to the tournament. His involvement in PSL will also provide great learning opportunities for our youngsters.”

De Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket after the end of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League earlier this year. Having appeared in over 400 matches across formats the Proteas, the former South African skipper has scored over 20000 international runs, with 50-plus averages in Tests in ODIs and averaging 26.12 in T20Is.

Along with his experience as a premier batsman at international level, De Villiers brings 11 years of IPL experience - a competition where he averages 39.53 at a phenomenal strike rate of 150.94. He also was part of the Barbados Tridents during the 2016 season of the Caribbean Premier League.
AB de VilliersPakistan Super League 2019
First Published: September 7, 2018, 4:06 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...