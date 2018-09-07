AB de Villiers Joins Pakistan Super League for 2019 Season

Loading...
It’s time for @thePSLt20. So, there’s going to be a party in February?#ABaurPSL #psl2019 pic.twitter.com/WPWo1t9ABB
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 7, 2018
“Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments in the world and I’ve really enjoyed watching PSL matches in recent years,” said de Villiers in the video message. “PSL is a league that has given Pakistan so much to cheer about and I look forward to being on the field once again.”
Ehsan Mani, Chairman PCB, welcomed AB de Villiers to PSL. “We are delighted with the signing of de Villiers for Pakistan Super League,” said Mani. “He is a modern-day great and he will add immense value to the tournament. His involvement in PSL will also provide great learning opportunities for our youngsters.”
De Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket after the end of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League earlier this year. Having appeared in over 400 matches across formats the Proteas, the former South African skipper has scored over 20000 international runs, with 50-plus averages in Tests in ODIs and averaging 26.12 in T20Is.
Along with his experience as a premier batsman at international level, De Villiers brings 11 years of IPL experience - a competition where he averages 39.53 at a phenomenal strike rate of 150.94. He also was part of the Barbados Tridents during the 2016 season of the Caribbean Premier League.
First Published: September 7, 2018, 4:06 PM IST