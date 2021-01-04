'AB de Villiers Literally Started Crying While Facing Mohammad Asif' - Shoaib Akhtar Makes Yet Another Bizarre Claim

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has sensationally claimed that former South Africa captain AB de Villiers "literally started crying" when he played against then-Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif. Akhtar went one step further as suggested that Indian batting great VVS. Laxman was also left clueless by Asif. "Even bigger than Wasim Akram, the guy that I've seen bowling is Mohammad Asif. I have actually seen batsmen crying while facing Asif. Laxman once said 'how will I face this guy', AB de Villiers literally started crying during the Asian Test Championship," Akhtar said while speaking on Sports Today.

Akhtar was talking about India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and felt that the latter is the smarest fast bowler after Asif.

"But I think after Asif, Bumrah is the smartest fast bowler presently. People were doubtful about his fitness in Test cricket, even I was watching him closely. He has a quick bouncer, is deceptive and sharp and a good character this guy is," Akhtar said.

Also Read: 'Stop Complaining, Suck it Up & Get On With It' - Nathan Lyon's Advice to Team India

Akhtar has previously lavished praise on Bumrah, saying he has picked up on a way to get the ball to swing that was used by Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

"He (Bumrah) is probably India's first fast bowler, who checks the wind speed and wind direction rather than how much grass has been left on the track. This thing used to be the art of Pakistanis, we used to know how you could play with the wind," Akhtar said.

"We used to actually (do that), me, Wasim bhai and Waqar bhai, we used to note the wind speed and direction, look the wind is blowing from that corridor, okay I might get reverse from that end," he said.

"We knew mechanics and aero dynamics of fast bowling, how much swing and at what time of the day. This is my assumption that Bumrah knows these sort of things which I hardly think other fast bowlers know these sort of things," Akhtar added.

Also Read: David Warner Likely to Play Third Test, James Pattinson Ruled Out Due to Bruised Ribs

"In Bumrah's world, in those five seconds, he only visualises the batsman and thinks about his art of taking wickets.

"He is a great character. He will be the most unusual but great fast bowler if fitness permits. If his back remains okay, he will play for a long time."