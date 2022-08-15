CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ab de Villiers Makes Huge Error In India's 75th Independence Day Tweet

By: Cricketnext Staff

Cricketnext

Last Updated: August 15, 2022, 16:17 IST

New Delhi, India

AB de Villiers had made a huge gaffe.

Ab de Villiers' glaring error caught everyone's eye as he wished his Indian fans on country's 75th Independence Day.

A number of Indian cricketers celebrated the nation’s 75th Independence Day. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have wished their fans across social media and now a number of overseas cricketers have also joined in with the likes of Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers doing their bit.

While Pietersen tweeted in Hindi, South African batter de Villiers made a gaffe that caught everyone’s eyes.

Instead of writing India’s 75th Independence Day, he wrote 76th.


He later acknowledged the error and said that he wanted to get all the attention.


“It was a tricky wicket, but I started well, I then got to the nervous 90’s and started doubting myself, and then followed through with a six over extra to raise my bat,” he joked.


Eventually, he ended up highlighting the main event which was getting overshadowed by his tweet.

“Anyway, let’s focus on what’s important here, celebrating India.”

Earlier Pietersen tweeted: 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, भारत। गर्व करो और लंबा खड़े रहो। आप सभी के लिए एक बेहतर कल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं! (Congratulations, India on your 75th Independence Day. You should be proud of yourself and work hard for a better future.)

Coming back to India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday after hoisting the flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. He urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

