AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 88 off just 43 deliveries as he helped Middlesex to an easy seven wicket win in their opening match of the T20 Blast against Essex at Lord’s.
Chasing 165 to win, de Villiers walked in with his team at 39/2 but then put on a 105-run partnership with captain Dawid Malan.
The South African scored at a strike-rate of more than 200 and his innings included six sixes and five fours. He took Middlesex home with three overs to spare.
This was de Villiers’ first match since the IPL where he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
It was not just with the bat that de Villiers sizzled. He was also in his elements on the field where he displayed an incredible display of fielding at long on to send back Daniel Lawrence for 8.
De Villiers was in the news recently after reports surfaced that he tried to come back from retirement to take part in the World Cup for South Africa. He was later forced to release a statement where he denied demanding his return to the side.
"Faf and I have been friends since we were at school together and, two days before the World Cup squad was announced, I contacted him for a chat. I had been in decent form during the Indian Premier League and casually repeated what I had said when asked a year earlier, that I was available if required... but only if required.
"I made absolutely no demands at all. I certainly did not try to force my way into the World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament, and did not expect to be included. There was no burning issue from my side, and no sense of injustice,” de Villiers had said in a statement.
Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 13, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
AB de Villiers Clears Air on World Cup Offer, Insists Didn’t Demand Return
Cricketnext Staff | July 13, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
Kohli Lends Support to 'Honest & Committed' de Villiers
Cricketnext Staff | July 16, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Signs T20 Blast Deal With Glamorgan
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings