AB De Villiers Post a Funny Throwback Pic With Virat; Anushka Sharma, Kohli's Reactions Are a Must See | WATCH

India ace batter Virat Kohli completed his 71st century in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 8 (Thursday). The former Indian skipper announced his comeback with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 122 off 61 balls.

After touching the milestone, former South Africa skipper, former RCB batter and Kohli’s dear friend AB de Villiers shared a post for Kohli on his official Instagram account.

“With his 100 today I thought I’d share this memory Top knock today my friend. Many more to come”

While sharing the old picture, de Villiers brought back the old memories to life. In the photo, both de Villiers and Kohli can be seen sitting on a scooter. While de Villiers is wearing a helmet, Kohli is seen wearing stylish sunglass as they look towards each other for a candid capture.

Along with the photo, Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s comments on the picture are worth remembering. Kohli laughed at the image and wrote “Thanks biscuit. Love you”, while Sharma commented “Oh my god”.

Before sharing the old picture, de Villiers had also congratulated Kohli with a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight,” he tweeted. The Proteas further revealed that he had a chat with the 33-year-old on Wednesday. “When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing. Well played my friend,” he added.

@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪

Well played my friend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli starred in the Asia Cup as he posted two fifties and one ton in the whole tournament. He registered his maiden T20 century which included the power of 12 fours and six sixes.

Though team India lost the toss against Afghanistan but they managed to post 212 in 20 overs with the help of Kohli’s big knock coupled with stand-in skipper KL Rahul’s 62 off 41.

In the chase, Afghanistan batters didn’t look in form as they lost quick wickets in the powerplay. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar demolished the Afghanistan batting order as he took a total of five wickets in his four-over quota.

Batter Ibrahim Zadran completed his half-century but was not enough for his team to chase the mammoth score. They could only manage to score 111 runs after losing eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs and India thus won the match by 101 runs.

