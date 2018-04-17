ABD Promises Fans a Winning Display Against MI at Wankhede

Taking to Twitter, RCB posted a video which read: “You can see the determination in @ABdeVilliers17 eyes. The boys will be putting in their 100% for today's match! #MIvRCB #PlayBold #RCB”
Speaking in the video, AB de Villiers said: “We are playing Mumbai Indians tonight. Gary Kirsten is standing right behind the camera telling me what to say. We are very excited and all RCB fans keep an eye on us, we are going to win this game.”
Winless Mumbai Indians will pit their might against formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in an adrenaline-charged match on Tuesday. Both teams, with a plethora of explosive batsmen, are yet to find their feet in the T20 league and would be keen to gather some momentum with a victory here at the Wankhede Stadium.
If MI have their problems to sort out, having lost at the death in all three games so far, RCB too have their own shortcomings to address with only one win in three games under their belt. Both the games held here so far have gone down to the wire and on both occasions MI have had their chances to go across the line and fumbled on the doorstep against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener and then Delhi Daredevils.
The Mumbai Indians batting line-up, boasts of some pretty big names in the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Unfortunately, they are yet to live up to their expectations this season.
The troika together have managed to score only 96 runs amongst them, with no half centuries to boast of. Indian opening batsman and local boy Rohit Sharma has been trying his luck at different positions in the batting order too as he stepped down the line-up to bat at number four in the previous game. The right hander though has totaled only 44 runs so far.
First Published: April 17, 2018, 3:43 PM IST