AB de Villiers Quickest to 5000 IPL Runs in Terms of Balls Faced, 2nd Overseas Players to Cross 5K Mark

Royal Challengers Bangalore maverick AB de Villiers has become the quickest to reach 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League in terms of ball faced. The 37-year-old took just 3288 balls to complete 5000 runs. Second, on the list is Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who took 3554 balls followed by Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina with 3620 balls.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is the fourth fastest in terms of balls faced to reach the 5000 runs milestone as it took him 3817 balls to cross the 5k mark, he is closely followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli as he took 10 balls more than his India teammate.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

On Tuesday, AB de Villiers also became the only second overseas batsman to score 5000 runs in the IPL. De Villiers, who has been with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2011, achieved the milestone en route his 75-run knock against Delhi Capitals (DC).

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals’ Amit Mishra Warned for Applying Saliva on the Ball

The right-handed batsman now has 5053 runs in the league. De Villiers had started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals and played for them in the first three IPL seasons. He scored 671 runs in 28 matches he played for the Delhi-based franchise. The tally also includes a century.

In terms of innings, SRH and Australia opener David Warner still holds the record. The southpaw took just 135 innings to reach the landmark, Virat Kohli is second on that list with 157 innings. AB de Villiers has become the third-fastest as he took 161 innings to reach that mark.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Scott Kuggeleijn Named Replacement for Kane Richardson at RCB

In the DC vs RCB match, the South African de Villiers’s unbeaten 75 came off 42 deliveries and comprised three fours and five sixes as he took 23 runs (including one wide) in the last over of the match bowled by Marcus Stoinis.

The former Proteas skipper has been in fine form in this tournament. He batted at No. 5 in Tuesday’s game DC put RCB into bat. He has 2014 runs to his name from 5 innings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here