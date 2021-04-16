AB De Villiers Reveals The Message He Sent To Virat Kohli During India vs England Series

Virat Kohli didn’t have the best of outings during the Test series against England in India. The Indian captain scored a total of 172 runs in four Tests at an average of 28.66. He turned things around in the five-match T20I series by smashing 231 runs at an average of 115.50 and followed it up with a total of 129 runs in the three-match ODI series. During England’s tour of India, Virat Kohli reached out to his RCB teammate AB de Villiers, who revealed the contents of a message he sent to India’s batting star.

“I don’t want to say. It’s embarrassing. I think I mentioned four points. We spoke about couple of things away from the game and then also couple of technical things but it was very basic,” the South African superstar said in a video posted on RCB’s official Twitter handle.

“I have been wanting to tell him for quite a while, I was watching him for a few months looking like he was quite intense — at the crease, with his whole game. So, I really wasn’t surprised when I saw the message and I knew immediately that all he needs to hear is the basic stuff,” he added.

AB de Villiers then proceeds to take his phone out of his pocket, and reveals what exactly he messaged Virat Kohli.

“Four points — see the ball, still head, allow the ball to come into your space, body language and attitude. And then we sort of elaborated around those four points,” said De Villiers.

