Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

AB de Villiers Ruled Out of T20 Series With Knee Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 19, 2018, 8:53 AM IST
AB de Villiers Ruled Out of T20 Series With Knee Injury

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers (R) plays a shot during the sixth One Day International cricket match between South Africa and India at Super Sport Park in Centurion. (AFP Image)

Even before the first ball of the T20 International series between India and South Africa began in Johannesburg on Sunday, the hosts were dealt with a killer blow as the talismanic AB de Villiers was ruled out for the three match series.

The explosive batsman will not be part of the T20 matches against India as he picked up a knee injury in the final ODI which India won by 8 wickets to wrap up the ODI series 5-1 at Centurion. AB who played only three of the six ODI’s scored only 30 in the final match.

The news of AB de Villiers’ injury was cleared at the toss of the first T20 international on Sunday, when South African captain JP Duminy announced the changes in his team after winning the toss and electing to field first.

“AB de Villiers is not playing as he has hurt his knee in the last ODI. We have included a few faces for the T20 series. It’s time for a refresh button after the dismal ODI series,” Duminy said at the coin toss.

South Africa who won the Test series 2-1 in emphatic fashion against India, did not perform well during the ODI series which they lost 5-1.

With the big Australia Test series coming up soon, one expects the Proteas to be careful with the fitness of AB de Villiers as he is without an iota of doubt one of their best players.

Related Story

Also Watch

AB de Villiersheinrich klaasenJohannesburg T20IJunior Dalasa vs indSouth Africa vs India 2018T20 International
First Published: February 19, 2018, 8:45 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking