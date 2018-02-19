AB de Villiers Ruled Out of T20 Series With Knee Injury

The explosive batsman will not be part of the T20 matches against India as he picked up a knee injury in the final ODI which India won by 8 wickets to wrap up the ODI series 5-1 at Centurion. AB who played only three of the six ODI’s scored only 30 in the final match.
The news of AB de Villiers’ injury was cleared at the toss of the first T20 international on Sunday, when South African captain JP Duminy announced the changes in his team after winning the toss and electing to field first.
“AB de Villiers is not playing as he has hurt his knee in the last ODI. We have included a few faces for the T20 series. It’s time for a refresh button after the dismal ODI series,” Duminy said at the coin toss.
South Africa who won the Test series 2-1 in emphatic fashion against India, did not perform well during the ODI series which they lost 5-1.
With the big Australia Test series coming up soon, one expects the Proteas to be careful with the fitness of AB de Villiers as he is without an iota of doubt one of their best players.
First Published: February 19, 2018, 8:45 AM IST