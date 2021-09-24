Ab de Villiers Says 'We Are Ready to Lift the IPL Trophy' As RCB Gear Up For Chennai Superkings

Ab de Villiers has picked Royal Challengers Bengaluru over Manchester United—his favourite sports club. The cricketer was put in a spot by Jemimah Rodrigues during an informal chat for Dream 11 where she asked him to choose between Red Devils winning their first Premier League title since 2012 and RCB taking home their first-ever IPL trophy, the South African said, “We’re ready to lift that IPL Trophy.”

Similarly, Ab revealed that he would love to play M Chinnaswamy Stadium anyday as it remains close to his heart. “Definitely Chinnaswamy, I no longer play international cricket, so, when I come to the Chinnaswamy and put my RCB jersey on, there’s nothing that beats that,” said de Villiers, whose team will take on Chennai Super Kings tonight at Sharjah.

Even though he has retired from international cricket, de Villiers backed himself over RCB skipper Virat Kohli when asked who he would choose to score 20 runs off the last over. But he wore his Proteas heart on his sleeve when Rodrigues asked him to go back in time and win one game between 2015 World Cup Semifinal and 2016 IPL Final. “The World Cup is something that I grew up wanting. It was my first dream growing up as a young boy starting to play cricket.”

Star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back when they take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s resilient Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, here on Friday. While RCB will look to start afresh, CSK got a confidence-boosting 20-run win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday night

