AB de Villiers Set to Return 'Second Home' Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023

Ab de Villiers, one of the most loved cricketers in India, is all set to return to RCB next year. Although, he is yet to make it clear in which capacity. Speaking to VUSport, AB said that he is keen to return in 2023 and ‘glad’ that his good friend Virat Kohli has confirmed the same to Danish Sait in an interview. AB remained an integral part of RCB, but opted to retire in 2021.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“I am glad that Virat’s confirmed it.” “To be honest, we haven’t decided anything on it yet but I will be around the IPL next year, I am missing it, don’t know in which capacity yet. I have heard that there might be some games in Bangalore next year and I would like to visit my second home and watch the full capacity Chinnaswamy stadium – I am looking forward to it,” de Villiers added.

Earlier Kohli had stepped down from RCB captaincy after relinquishing India job, on occasions he has also said that he missed AB in the dressing room.

“I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me. He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family. So we stay in touch and he’s very keenly watching RCB and hopefully will be here next year in some capacity,” Kohli had told Danish Sait earlier.

Ab de Villiers is among the icons of IPL who made his debut with Delhi Daredevils before moving to RCB where he became a mainstay in their middle order. His ability to play unconventional shots across the ground made him hugely popular among Indian fans. He went on to score 4522 runs in 157 matches. His RCB career spanned for more than a decade.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here