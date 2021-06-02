AB de Villiers Singing Special Version of ‘I won’t Give Up’ for his Dad’s 70th birthday Goes Viral

AB de Villiers singing his own special version of Jason Mraz’s I won’t give upfor his father’s birthday is just another point that proves that Mr360 can do almost everything in this world. So just in case if you thought AB was Mr360 only on the cricketing field, you need a reality check here. Sharing the video of his special performance for his father’s 70th birthday, AB wrote a heartfelt note for his dad. Accompanying AB in this performance was his wife Danielle, who sang just as beautifully as her husband.

The couple will surely leave you impressed with their performance. Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17)

AB’s video was received with an overwhelming response from the netizens, and it got over 1.7 million views within hours of being posted online. In their reaction to the video, fans asked AB if there’s anything that he can’t do? AB’s RCB teammate and Australia’s star cricketer Glenn Maxwell also dropped a comment and wrote, “This is certainly an improvement on your last performance.”

The video was reshared by RCB along with a caption that read, “Proof that AB literally can do anything.”

Meanwhile, RCB fans have been waiting to see AB back on the field when IPL 14 makes a comeback in September. AB looked in great form in IPL 14 as he scored 207 runs in 7 matches with an average of 51.75 and highest score of 76 not out.

The 14th edition of IPL came to an abrupt halt after it was suspended because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in India. Despite the tournament being held in a secure bio-bubble, players of several franchises were tested positive for the virus. Following which,the BCCI had to suspend the season midway leaving the fans disappointed.

However, the tournament will now be now making a comeback in September in UAE.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here