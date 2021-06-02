CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » AB de Villiers Singing Special Version of ‘I won’t Give Up’ for his Dad’s 70th birthday Goes Viral

AB de Villiers Singing Special Version of ‘I won’t Give Up’ for his Dad’s 70th birthday Goes Viral

AB de Villiers Singing Special Version of ‘I won’t Give Up’ for his Dad’s 70th birthday Goes Viral

Meanwhile, RCB fans have been waiting to see AB back on the field when IPL 14 makes a comeback in September.

AB de Villiers singing his own special version of Jason Mraz’s I won’t give upfor his father’s birthday is just another point that proves that Mr360 can do almost everything in this world. So just in case if you thought AB was Mr360 only on the cricketing field, you need a reality check here. Sharing the video of his special performance for his father’s 70th birthday, AB wrote a heartfelt note for his dad. Accompanying AB in this performance was his wife Danielle, who sang just as beautifully as her husband.

The couple will surely leave you impressed with their performance. Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17)

AB’s video was received with an overwhelming response from the netizens, and it got over 1.7 million views within hours of being posted online. In their reaction to the video, fans asked AB if there’s anything that he can’t do? AB’s RCB teammate and Australia’s star cricketer Glenn Maxwell also dropped a comment and wrote, “This is certainly an improvement on your last performance.”

The video was reshared by RCB along with a caption that read, “Proof that AB literally can do anything.”

Meanwhile, RCB fans have been waiting to see AB back on the field when IPL 14 makes a comeback in September. AB looked in great form in IPL 14 as he scored 207 runs in 7 matches with an average of 51.75 and highest score of 76 not out.

The 14th edition of IPL came to an abrupt halt after it was suspended because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in India. Despite the tournament being held in a secure bio-bubble, players of several franchises were tested positive for the virus. Following which,the BCCI had to suspend the season midway leaving the fans disappointed.

However, the tournament will now be now making a comeback in September in UAE.

 

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches