AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina And Two Other Legends to be Part of IPL Mini Auction Expert Panel

The upcoming mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has already created a tremendous buzz on social media. The highly-anticipated auction will be held in Kochi on December 23. After Viacom 18 bagged the digital rights of the IPL, the auction will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App. The platform has roped in AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina and Anil Kumble for their expert panel for the mini-auction

As many as 991 players, including 714 Indians and 277 international players, registered for the mini-auction. But the initial list has been trimmed down to 405 players. In the final list, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players. These 405 players will go under the hammer for just 87 slots. There are some prominent players in the final list which includes the likes of Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Harry Brook and former Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal.

Stokes played a huge role in England’s T20 World Cup triumph in November and several franchises will have their eyes on him. Former Lucknow Super Giants batter Manish Pandey will also command a fair bit of bidding.

Veterans like Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will also try their luck in the auction. It will be interesting to see if any franchise bids for these two workhorses of Indian cricket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had a disastrous 2022 season, have an enormous purse of Rs 42.25 crore and have 13 spots to fill. Therefore, the SRH table will be the busiest in the auction.

Teams like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight riders also have positions to be filled. Mumbai Indians, who have been the most successful franchise in the tournament so far, released veterans like Kieron Pollard before coming into the mini-auction. Pollard will now be associated with the support staff of the team.

Unlike the 2022 mega auction, when franchises had to build their team from scratch, this year will be a mini-auction. The franchises have already retained the core of their team through retention and will now look to add more firepower to their squad. The retention list was announced last month.

