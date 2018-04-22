IPL 2018: AB de Villiers Takes Fans Through His Whirlwind Knock Against Delhi Daredevils

Important to capitalise on crucial moments - @ABdeVilliers17#RCB batting coach Gary Kirsten quizzes #ABD on his match winning knock, the complicated single with Corey Anderson and the joy of playing in front of Chinnaswamy crowd - by @RajalArora



▶️https://t.co/jCUnkwaB3d pic.twitter.com/LGcXZaYnQx