IPL 2018: AB de Villiers Takes Fans Through His Whirlwind Knock Against Delhi Daredevils

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2018, 1:14 PM IST
AB De Villiers . (BCCI Image)

New Delhi: AB de Villiers starred with the bat and single-handedly took Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line against Delhi Daredevils at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Chasing 175 to win, de Villiers scored a stupendous 90 off just 39 balls as RCB registered a comfortable 6 wicket win over Delhi. The South African, who said that he wanted to be like the 'Black Mamba' in his performance, certainly lived up to the billing and entertained the capacity crowd.

Speaking to batting coach Gary Kirsten after the game, ABD said: “I didn’t decide to be aggressive (from ball 1) to be honest. I did want to put the spinner under some pressure with the new ball as there was some turn with the new ball. I didn’t want to get out to the slip in a soft way, so I thought of trying and transferring some pressure on the spinner. And from there on it just kept going. I kept feeling good at the wicket and kept seeing the ball well. Never decided to be aggressive, just little moments in the game I felt I needed to capitalize on.”




He played a brilliant sweep off Shahbaz Nadeem to start the onslaught and speaking of it, he said: “I didn’t go down as low as I wanted to, as I normally do, but luckily I was quick enough to get under it.”

Another moment in the game was the point where both ABD and Corey Anderson were almost stuck at the same end and there was a run out in the offing. Speaking of the situation, the South African said: “I didn’t think at that time that it was necessary to take a risk. It went straight to the fielder and I didn’t want to give them an opportunity for a direct hit. I saw him coming and he wasn’t going to turn out and so I started running and for some reason he started running with me. It was just one of those things. I told him after that in the middle that there was absolutely nothing to discuss.”

AB also thanked the crowd for the support and said that hopefully the team would win the trophy and bring a smile on their face this season. “It is a great ground to play cricket at. It is one of the best venues I have played at. This crowd is very special and they love the cricket that we play and hopefully we can do them proud,” he signed off.

First Published: April 22, 2018, 12:29 PM IST

