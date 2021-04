AB de Villiers To Feature in Nepal's Everest Premier League

South African batting legend, AB de Villiers will take part in the Everest Premier League (EPL) – Nepal’s T20 tournament in September and October this year. He will be the biggest superstar playing the league in the Himalayan kingdom. The 2020 edition of the tournament was postponed due to Covid-19.

Reports are still awaited on the availability of Universe Boss, Chris Gayle for the competition. He was in line to play for Pokhra Rhinos in 2020. The likes of Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Rohan Mustafa, Roelof van der Merwe and Richard Levi are some of the foreign players who featured in the 2018-19 season of EPL.

EPL Managing Director Aamir Akhtar confirmed that AB de Villiers has agreed to play in EPL this year.

“We are trying our best to bring top international cricketers for EPL to put Nepal in the frame of global cricket. We had tried to bring AB de Villiers previous season as well but he couldn’t be available. This edition he has agreed to be here. If nothing comes in between, he will be playing at the TU grounds for sure,” he told Cricketing Nepal.”

Meanwhile there will be a stiff competition between teams to grab the services of AB for the upcoming season.

“I think every franchise will run behind a player like AB de Villiers. We know other teams are also trying to get him like us. We are hoping to rope him into our franchise,” Lalitpur Patriots owner Kishor Maharjan said.

Apart from Pokhra Rhinos and Lalitpur Patriots, Bhairahawa Gladiators, Chitwan Tigers, Biratnagar Warriors and Kathmandu Kings XI complete the six teams for the 2021 edition.

AB has a phenomenal record in T20 cricket with 9111 runs in 306 batting innings at an average of 37.49 and strike rate of 150.19.

He is currently gearing up to help RCB win their first IPL title.