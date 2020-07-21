Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

AB de Villiers Was Set to Play T20 World Cup in October-November: Quinton de Kock

De Villiers too had shown an interest after retiring in 2018 however everything is up in the air again due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic around the globe.

Cricketnext Staff |July 21, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
AB de Villiers Was Set to Play T20 World Cup in October-November: Quinton de Kock

South Africa’s white-ball captain Quinton de Kock confirmed that AB de Villiers was in line to make a comeback for the T20 World Cup which has now been postponed.

Talk about the former captain coming out of retirement has been on for months and picked up pace once the likes of Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith joined the South Africa set-up. De Villiers too had shown an interest after retiring in 2018 however everything is up in the air again due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic around the globe.

“He was definitely in line. If fit, I would have loved to have AB de Villiers. I think any team would have loved to have AB de Villiers in their team. While we were pushing for him, now we will have to see when the T20 World Cup is going to happen now,” de Kock said on the Cricket Connected show on Star Sports.

Reports of de Villiers’ potential comeback first started doing the rounds during last year’s World Cup, where the former SA captain told Faf du Plessis about his desire to play the World Cup.

South Africa’s poor performance in the World Cup was a problem as well.

Earlier this year, it was reported that de Villiers was set to play in at least one of South Africa’s T20I series before the T20 World Cup, where he’s expected to make an international comeback.

In January, CSA appointed de Kock as the captain of South Africa and Director of cricket Graeme Smith announced in April that the wicketkeeper batsman would not be elevated to Test captaincy.

AB de VilliersiccQuinton de KockSouth Africa cricketT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more