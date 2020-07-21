AB de Villiers Was Set to Play T20 World Cup in October-November: Quinton de Kock

South Africa’s white-ball captain Quinton de Kock confirmed that AB de Villiers was in line to make a comeback for the T20 World Cup which has now been postponed.
Talk about the former captain coming out of retirement has been on for months and picked up pace once the likes of Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith joined the South Africa set-up. De Villiers too had shown an interest after retiring in 2018 however everything is up in the air again due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic around the globe.
“He was definitely in line. If fit, I would have loved to have AB de Villiers. I think any team would have loved to have AB de Villiers in their team. While we were pushing for him, now we will have to see when the T20 World Cup is going to happen now,” de Kock said on the Cricket Connected show on Star Sports.
Reports of de Villiers’ potential comeback first started doing the rounds during last year’s World Cup, where the former SA captain told Faf du Plessis about his desire to play the World Cup.
South Africa’s poor performance in the World Cup was a problem as well.
Earlier this year, it was reported that de Villiers was set to play in at least one of South Africa’s T20I series before the T20 World Cup, where he’s expected to make an international comeback.
In January, CSA appointed de Kock as the captain of South Africa and Director of cricket Graeme Smith announced in April that the wicketkeeper batsman would not be elevated to Test captaincy.
