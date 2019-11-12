AB de Villiers Will Skip Pakistan Super League to Manage Workload

Former South African captain AB de Villiers will not be part of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League and will be released by the Lahore Qalandars ahead of the draft which will be held on December 6, according to a report in Cricinfo.
De Villiers, who hasn't played representative cricket since turning out for Middlesex in England's Vitality Blast T20 tournament in September, has cited ‘workload management’ as the reason for his decision to pull out of the PSL.
When asked about opting out of the PSL - the PCB is pushing for the entire season to be played in Pakistan this time - de Villiers said, "Just managing workload. On-off as much as possible."
He is expected to turn out for the Big Bash League with Brisbane Heat after the Mzansi Super League where he is playing for Tshwane Spartans. After that he is scheduled to play the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
For the Heat, de Villiers will be available for the second half of the tournament, after Christmas.
The 35-year-old had been picked by the Qalandars last season for a period of nine games, with two in Pakistan. He missed the final because of a back injury.
In his seven games however, de Villiers scored 218 at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 128.99.
