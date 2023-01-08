'ABD, Chris Gayle-These Two Look Pale in Front of Suryakumar Yadav'-Former Pakistan Spinner

Suryakumar Yadav’s scintillating century helped India win three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. Moreover, this innings also helped SKY reaffirm his position as world’s number one T20 batter so much so that former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria even went onto compare him with South Africa great Ab de Villiers. He even went one step further and said he is the new ‘Universe Boss’

Earlier SKY played a knock where he reached a T20 hundred in just 45 balls, this was the second fastest T20I century scored by an Indian. Surya struck a sensational 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228 for five, making the job easier for his bowlers.

He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third century in the format.

Speaking on his performance, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria called him the new ‘Universe Boss’ a tag that is usually used to describe West Indies legend Chris Gayle. Kaneria even went on to say that Suryakumar has surpassed Gayle and De Villiers.

“The new Universe Boss is Suryakumar Yadav-the beast. Now what can I tell about this lad, even before I have said that a player like Suryakumar comes once in a lifetime. The innings which he played today, scoring 112 off 51, no one can replicate that,” Kaneria was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

“You can speak about ABD, Chris Gayle but even these two look pale in front of Surya. He has already eclipsed them and has taken T20 cricket to a whole new level,” he added.

‘Important to Put Pressure On Myself’

“It’s really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it’s about doing quality practice sessions. You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly,” Suryakumar said in the post match presentation.

“Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer,” he said.

