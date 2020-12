ABD vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ABD vs AJM Dream11 Best Picks / ABD vs AJM Dream11 Captain / ABD vs AJM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

ICC Academy, Dubai will be hosting the Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond match on Wednesday, December 16. The outing will commence from 10:30 PM IST. Abu Dhabi will be eyeing their debut win in the league with the game. The team have played five matches but have not managed to open their point bank as yet. Ajman Alubond, on the other hand, have only claimed victory in one match till now. The team have scored two points from five matches.

In their respective previous outings, the two teams were on the losing side. Ajman Alubond lost the match to Fujairah Pacific Ventures by 17 runs, while Abu Dhabi were beaten by Sharjah Bukhatir by 31 runs on December 12.

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts residing in India can watch the Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond match on FanCode.

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond: Live Score / Scorecard

(https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond: Match Details

Wednesday, December 16 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

ABD vs AJM, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond Captain: Rameez Shahzad

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond vice-captain: Midhun Pattlikkadan

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor, Kai Smith

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond batsmen: Waqas Ali, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond all-rounders: Rameez Shahzad, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond bowlers: Sharif Asadullah, Sheraz Piya, Navalesh Naidoo

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi probable line-up against Ajman Alubond: Mazhar Bashir, Osama Hassan Shah, Kai Smith, Matiullah Khan, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Ben Willgoss, Aaryan Madani, Navalesh Naidoo, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain, Pasindu Wanniarachchi

ABD vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Ajman Alubond bowlers probable line-up vs Abu Dhabi: Hamdan Tahir, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Waqas Ali, Ahmed Raza, Laqman Hazrat, Abdul Shakoor, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Naeem, Sheraz Piya, Sharif Asadullah