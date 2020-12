ABD vs DUB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ABD vs DUB Dream11 Best Picks / ABD vs DUB Dream11 Captain / ABD vs DUB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Abu Dhabi will face Dubai Pulse Secure in the 24th match of the Emirates D20, which will be played on Sunday at 10:30 pm IST. Abu Dhabi have had a disastrous tournament so far, having lost to every other team in the fray. They lie at the bottom of the points table and is practically out of the tournament. On the other hand, Dubai has had mixed results so far, with three wins and four losses. They will be confident coming into this match as they have defeated Abu Dhabi once before in this tournament. A win here would firmly consolidate their position in the top four.

ABD vs DUB Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure Live Streaming

All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ABD vs DUB Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ABD vs DUB Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Match Details

December 20 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

Emirates D20 ABD vs DUB Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure

Emirates D20 ABD vs DUB Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure captain: Shahrukh Sheikh

Emirates D20 ABD vs DUB Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure vice-captain: Muhammad Usman

Emirates D20 ABD vs DUB Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure wicketkeeper: Bilal Cheema

Emirates D20 ABD vs DUB Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure batsmen: Rudra Mahadev, Muhammad Usman, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas

Emirates D20 ABD vs DUB Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure all-rounders: Shahrukh Sheikh, Punya Mehra, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan

Emirates D20 ABD vs DUB Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Pulse Secure bowlers: Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Matiullah Khan

ABD vs DUB Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi probable playing 11 against Dubai Pulse Secure: Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Ben Willgoss (WK), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Matiullah Khan

ABD vs DUB Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure probable playing 11 against Abu Dhabi: Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema (WK), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani