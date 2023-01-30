ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's International League T20 2022-23 ABD vs DUB match, January 30

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for International League T20 2022-23 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will take on Dubai Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the International T20 League on January 30, Monday. The Knight Riders are struggling and sit at the bottom of the ILT20 table.

The Abu-Dhabi-based team are yet to win a match in this tournament, clocking six losses from seven games so far. Apart from their game against Gulf Giants on January 25 being cancelled, they haven’t managed to script a single victory against anyone else in the League. They lost their last game against the Sharjah Warriors by four wickets and 18 balls to spare.

Likewise, the Dubai Capitals have also had a turbulent season so far, placed second last in the ILT20 table. They have bagged five points with two victories and four losses in seven games so far, with one game being cancelled. The Capitals lost their last game against Desert Vipers by 12 runs. Both teams are in desperate need of a victory to salvage their season at present.

Ahead of the match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

ABD vs DUB Telecast

Zee Network will be broadcasting the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 match in India

ABD vs DUB Live Streaming

The International League T20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

ABD vs DUB Match Details

The ABD vs DUB International League T20 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Monday, January 30, at 7:30 pm IST.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rovman Powell

Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for ABD vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa

Batter: Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling, Dhananjaya de Silva

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Akeal Hosein, Adam Zampa

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Possible Starting XI:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke (wk), Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Akeal Hosein, Zawar Farid, Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Ali Rao

Dubai Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Robin Uthappa (wk), Chirag Suri, Rovman Powell (c), Yusuf Pathan, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Fred Klaassen, Adam Zampa, Jake Ball, Akif Raja

