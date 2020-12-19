ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Best Picks / ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Captain / ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Abu Dhabi will be looking for their first win of the tournament when they go up against Fujairah Pacific Ventures in Match 22 of the Emirates D20 series on Sunday. But that is a highly unlikely scenario, given FUJ are the table toppers and have not lost a single match so far. They would like to extend their winning streak to eight matches. The last time the two faced each other, FUJ won by 48 runs. Abu Dhabi certainly have their task cut out. The match will commence at 2:30 pm IST.

ABD vs FUJ Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures Live Streaming

All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.

ABD vs FUJ Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ABD vs FUJ Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Match Details

December 20 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai

Emirates D20 ABD vs FUJ Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Emirates D20 ABD vs FUJ Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures captain: Soorya Sathish

Emirates D20 ABD vs FUJ Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures vice-captain: Usman Khan

Emirates D20 ABD vs FUJ Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures wicketkeeper: Ben Willgoss

Emirates D20 ABD vs FUJ Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures batsmen: Surjith Manohardas, Soorya Sathish, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan

Emirates D20 ABD vs FUJ Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Mazhar Bashir

Emirates D20 ABD vs FUJ Dream11 team for Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures bowlers: Laqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao, Matiullah Khan

ABD vs FUJ Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi probable playing 11 against Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Ben Willgoss (WK), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Matiullah Khan

ABD vs FUJ Emirates D20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures probable playing 11 against Abu Dhabi: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Singh (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Aayan Khan, Akif Raja, Laqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao