ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 13, 08:30 PM IST

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah: In their second match of the day on Monday, December 13, Fujairah will roll out the carpet for Abu Dhabi. Fujairah will eye to continue their terrific performance in the tournament.

The team has won all their seven league matches and are unbeatable in the league. Fujairah have already confirmed their qualification for the knockout round. They will be hoping to win the upcoming league matches also to cement their place at the top of the table.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are experiencing a disastrous run in the T10 Championship. They have won just two out of their seven league matches to languish at the bottom of the points table as the wooden-spooners. After losing their four consecutive games, the franchise made a comeback in their most recent game by defeating Ajman by 18 runs. Though Abu Dhabi will hope to continue their winning momentum, it will be difficult considering the blistering form of Fujairah.

Ahead of the match between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah; here is everything you need to know:

ABD vs FUJ Match Details

The ABD vs FUJ match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 08:30 PM IST on December 13, Monday.

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Omer Farooq

Vice-Captain- Usman Khan

Suggested Playing XI for ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Ali Abid, Asif Khan, Jamshaid Zafar, Usman Khan

All-rounders: Waseem Muhammad, Attah Urrahim, Omer Farooq

Bowlers: Ghulam Murtaza, Mujahid Amin, Dilawar Khan Orakzai

ABD vs FUJ Probable XIs:

Abu Dhabi: Ghulam Murtaza, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid (c), Jamshaid Zafar, Attah Urrahim, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad (c), Mujahid Amin, Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Zahid Ali, Maroof Merchant, Zeeshan Abid

