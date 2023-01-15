ABD vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the International League T20 2023 match, January 15, 3:30 PM IST

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s International League T20 2023 match between the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants: In their opening match of the International League T20 2023, the Gulf Giants will play against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The two teams are all set to clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Knight Riders will be aiming for redemption against the Giants. They lost the curtain-raiser of the T20 Championship against Dubai Capitals by a massive 73 runs. In the first innings, the Capitals posted 187 runs despite a good bowling performance by Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul.

Chasing the score, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders collapsed at 114 runs. Paul Stirling looked good with a knock of 54 runs but he did not get the support of the other players.

The Gulf Giants will be playing under the leadership of James Vince this season. The franchise has built a strong batting unit by acquiring services of the players like Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, and Ollie Pope.

Ahead of the match between the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and the Gulf Giants, here is everything you need to know:

ABD vs GUL Telecast

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants game will be telecast on Zee Network in India.

ABD vs GUL Live Streaming

International League T20 2023 will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

ABD vs GUL Match Details

ABD vs GUL match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3:30 PM IST on January 15, Sunday.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chris Lynn

Vice-Captain - Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for ABD vs GUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Paul Stirling, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Chris Jordan, Ravi Rampaul

ABD vs GUL Probable XIs:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kennar Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Raymon Reifer, Sunil Narine, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Merchant de Lange, Andre Russell

Gulf Giants: Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope, Jamie Overton

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here