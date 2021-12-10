ABD vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 10, 03:30 PM IST

ABD vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Abu Dhabi and Sharjah: The upcoming match of the Emirates D10 2021 will see Sharjah locking horns with Abu Dhabi. The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah haven’t yielded good performance in the tournament so far. The two teams need to turn things around at the earliest to stay relevant. Abu Dhabi have lost as many as three games while their only victory in the competition came against Ajman. The team is on a two-match losing streak and they will hope to break the shackles on Friday.

Sharjah, on the other hand, finally showed some form after two poor performances. After losing their first two games by a significant margin, Sharjah recorded their first victory against Emirates Blues by seven wickets. The team now needs to continue the same performance to rise up in the points table from the last place.

Ahead of the match between Abu Dhabi and Sharjah; here is everything you need to know:

ABD vs SHA Telecast

The ABD vs SHA match will not be telecasted in India.

ABD vs SHA Live Streaming

The Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

ABD vs SHA Match Details

The ABD vs SHA match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

ABD vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jamshaid Zafar

Vice-Captain: Fayyaz Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI for ABD vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Khalid Shah

Batters: Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, Fayyaz Ahmad

All-rounders: Umair Ali, Attah Urrahim, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwar, Ghulam Murtaza

ABD vs SHA Probable XIs:

Abu Dhabi: Muhammad Zubair Khan, Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid (c), Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Attah Urrahim, Jamshaid Zafar, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Laxman Manjrekar, Hassan Khan, Khalid Shah (wk), Amjad Gul, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Ali Anwar, Syam Ramesh, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal

