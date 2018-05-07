Abdul Razzaq Announces Comeback to First-class Cricket

Razzaq hasn't played cricket since 2014 but will be turning out for PTV this year. However, he has ruled out returning to the international arena and instead hopes to be drafted in the Pakistan Super League.
"I will be captaining PTV this season," Razzaq was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.
"I feel completely fit at the moment and my form in the Pakistan Cup, where I not only made 94 runs against Peshawar but also took a wicket as well is proof of how fit I feel at the moment. I hope my performances in the domestic season gets me selected for the PSL next year. I already told the selectors my plans for the future at the time. We all are agreed that if my form and performances in the domestic season are up to the mark, then I would most certainly be drafted in the next PSL." he added.
"There are so many youngsters who are in the Pakistan side and they truly deserve their spot," Razzaq said.
"I have no intentions of returning to the international team and would like to leave my mark in the domestic season," he added.
Debuting in 1996 against Zimbabwe as a 16-year-old, Razzaq played 265 one-day internationals, and scored more than 5000 runs and take 269 wickets.
He was part of Pakistan’s 2009 World T20 triumph in England and claimed 3-20 in the final against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.
First Published: May 7, 2018, 7:06 PM IST