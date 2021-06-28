Abdul Razzaq Reveals his ‘Unplayable’ Technique to Dismiss Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has made a surprising revelation when he recently opened up about his ‘unplayable’ deliveries that made him able to dismiss Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar.Razzaq was known for his swings and with his the talent toswing the ball both ways,which often saw batsmen trembling -be it with the red ball or white ball,Razzaq was Pakistan’s key man. Whilemany have been able to breach Tendulkar’s defense, the only bowler to dismiss Tendulkar six times in One Day Internationals (ODI)is Razzaq.

The former Pakistan bowler’s swing had the opposition reeling.Talking to Geo News, Razzaq revealed that he used to bowl in-swing and reverse swing deliveries toTendulkar in order to get his wicket. The former Pakistan cricketer said his key to successwas the ability to play deliveries which could create hype and implement perfect yorkers.

The cricket clashes between India andPakistan areconsidered to be the biggest rivalries in the sport. It is no less than a war, especially when both sides bragged of legendary players.Other than his impeccable bowling techniques, the former Pakistan cricketer was quite the handybatsmen who pulled Pakistan out of trouble by scoring runs in the lower-order. Razzaq has played atotal of 265 ODI matches for Pakistan in which he has scored 5080 runs which include threecenturies. In the same number of matches in ODI cricket, the swinger has claimed 269 wickets withbest figures of 6/35.

Razzaq also has three fifers to his name.Apart from bring able to dismess Tendulkar, the bowler will also beremembered for the time he dropped Tendulkar’s catch in the 2003 World Cup. Playing WasimAkram’s delivery, Tendulkar’s shot was dropped by Razzaq. At the time, an annoyed Akram toldRazzaq if he had any clue ‘who’s catch he dropped’. The Master Blaster went on to score a winningknock of 98 runs and helped India win the match.

In his illustrious career which spanned from 1996 to 2013, Razzaq has played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and32 T20 matches for Pakistan. Known as ‘Popeye’ for his love for spinach, a nickname which was givenby his teammates, Razzaq made his debut for Pakistan in 1996 against Zimbabwe. On seeing histalent, the seamer made his Test debut in 1999.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here