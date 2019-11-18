Abhay Negi Scores 14-ball Fifty, Fastest Ever in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

On a day when Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw was making the headlines with a half-century on comeback, Meghalaya all-rounder Abhay Negi also left his mark on the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by scoring a 14-ball-50, the fastest in the competition’s history.
In his record breaking innings, Negi smashed six maximums and two boundaries and had a strike rate of 333.3, surpassing the record of Robin Uthappa and equaling KL Rahul’s record of the fastest fifty in T20 cricket in India.
His attacking innings helped Meghalaya get the better of Mizoram by 25 runs.
Coming into bat at number six, Negi’s knock helped his team post a healthy total of 207/4 in 20 overs.
In reply, Mizoram gave a spirited fightback but failed to chase down the score.
