Abhimanyu Easwaran Named New Bengal Captain in All Formats

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Abhimanyu Easwaran Named New Bengal Captain in All Formats

Left-handed opening batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran is set to become Bengal captain for the upcoming domestic season. Bengal selectors announced a 21-member squad for a 50-over pre-season tournament to be held in Jaipur from Tuesday.

Apart from that Sudip Chatterjee was named the vice-captain of the side for the pre-season tournament, that will also feature Rajasthan and Railways.

Initially there were talks of split captaincy – Tiwary leading in limited-overs formats and Easwaran leading in Ranji Trophy. But seasoned campaigner Tiwary felt that Easwaran should lead the side in all formats.

"We discussed this (split captaincy) with Manoj and he feels that it is important for him to contribute as a player now. Manoj has assured us that he'll guide Easwaran as a senior colleague of the side," CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya told Cricbuzz.

Easwaran, who is playing in the Duleep Trophy, said: "I know it is a big challenge but I will give my best for Bengal."

Bengal will play their first Vijay Hazare Trophy match on September 24.

Squad for pre-season tournament: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sudip Chatterjee (vice-captain), Manoj Tiwary, Ashok Dinda, Shreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumder, Vivek Singh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Abhishek Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Ayan Bhattarcharjee, Raju Halder, Prayas Roy Burman, Shabaaz Ahmed, Ramesh Prasad, Arnab Nandy, Shayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Agniv Pan.

abhimanyu easwaranBengal cricket teamManoj Tiwaryranji trophy

