Abhimanyu Mithun to Be Questioned in KPL Spot-fixing Scandal

Karnataka fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who has also played Test and ODI cricket for India, has been summoned for questioning in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) spot-fixing scandal.
Since the investigation began after Belagavi Panthers' owner Asfaq Ali Thara was arrested on September 25, six people have been taken into custody -- Gautam, Kazi, Nishant Singh Shekawat and Vishwanathan of Bengaluru Blasters, their bowling coach Vinu Prasad and Tuskers drummer Bhuvenash Bafna.
However, Mithun will be the first player to have played international cricket who will be questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers investigating the matter.
“Yes, we’ve directed Mithun to appear before the CCB police for questioning,” joint commissioner of police (crime) Sandeep Patil was quoted as saying by the Times of India.
“We’ve readied a questionnaire for Mithun about his play in the previous KPL season,” another senior CCB officer was quoted as saying in the TOI report.
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) runs the KPL every year on the lines of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL).
Started in 2008, and functioning as a feeder tournament to the IPL, KPL has emerged as a leading local franchise-based league with BCCI approval. KPL also provides a platform to tap the Karnataka hinterland cricket talent. As many as 16 KPL players are featured in the IPL.
The KPL tournament for 2019 was held from August 16-31.
The next KPL will not be held till the investigation into the multi-crore betting scam is completed by the police, KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya has said.
"We will definitely not conduct the KPL tournament matches till the investigation is completed and the final report from the police comes out," he told IANS.
