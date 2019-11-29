Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

20/1 (9.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

187 (68.3)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

277 (83.3)

Afghanistan lead by 29 runs, MIN. 84.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

173/3 (54.3)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Abhimanyu Mithun to Be Questioned in KPL Spot-fixing Scandal

Abhimanyu Mithun, who has also played Test & ODI cricket for India, has been summoned for questioning in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) spot-fixing scandal.

Cricketnext Staff |November 29, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
Abhimanyu Mithun to Be Questioned in KPL Spot-fixing Scandal

Karnataka fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who has also played Test and ODI cricket for India, has been summoned for questioning in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) spot-fixing scandal.

Since the investigation began after Belagavi Panthers' owner Asfaq Ali Thara was arrested on September 25, six people have been taken into custody -- Gautam, Kazi, Nishant Singh Shekawat and Vishwanathan of Bengaluru Blasters, their bowling coach Vinu Prasad and Tuskers drummer Bhuvenash Bafna.

However, Mithun will be the first player to have played international cricket who will be questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers investigating the matter.

“Yes, we’ve directed Mithun to appear before the CCB police for questioning,” joint commissioner of police (crime) Sandeep Patil was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“We’ve readied a questionnaire for Mithun about his play in the previous KPL season,” another senior CCB officer was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) runs the KPL every year on the lines of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL).

Started in 2008, and functioning as a feeder tournament to the IPL, KPL has emerged as a leading local franchise-based league with BCCI approval. KPL also provides a platform to tap the Karnataka hinterland cricket talent. As many as 16 KPL players are featured in the IPL.

The KPL tournament for 2019 was held from August 16-31.

The next KPL will not be held till the investigation into the multi-crore betting scam is completed by the police, KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya has said.

"We will definitely not conduct the KPL tournament matches till the investigation is completed and the final report from the police comes out," he told IANS.

Abhimanyu MithunKarnataka Premier LeaguekplKPL spot-fixing scandal

Related stories

No KPL Matches Till Betting Probe is Completed: KSCA Treasurer
Cricketnext Staff | November 21, 2019, 11:04 PM IST

No KPL Matches Till Betting Probe is Completed: KSCA Treasurer

KPL Fixing: Bangalore Police Forms SIT to Probe Deeper Into Scandal
Cricketnext Staff | November 21, 2019, 8:30 AM IST

KPL Fixing: Bangalore Police Forms SIT to Probe Deeper Into Scandal

BCCI ACU Chief Wants State-run T20 Leagues to be Closely Scrutinised
Cricketnext Staff | November 9, 2019, 8:08 PM IST

BCCI ACU Chief Wants State-run T20 Leagues to be Closely Scrutinised

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more