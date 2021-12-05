'Absence of Bumrah And Shami Felt Less When Siraj is Playing'

Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra has praised Mohammed Siraj for his fiery spell with the new ball on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand currently underway at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Siraj took three wickets in quick time including that of Will Young, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor to reduce the tourists to 17/3 in 5.1 overs.

Siraj, who didn’t play the first Test in Kanpur, made the cut for the second match after Ishant Sharma was ruled out due to an injury. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami rested from the two-match series, Chopra says that Siraj’s performance ensured India didn’t miss any of their premier pace bowlers.

“He did not allow us to miss anyone. We didn’t talk about Ishant being injured, we didn’t talk about Bumrah and Shami not playing. We feel the absence of Bumrah and Shami less when Mohammed Siraj is there,” Chopra was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The delivery which got rid of Taylor drew special praise considering how it straightened just enough after pitching to sneak past the batter and uproot the off-stump.

“You can come running hard and bowl with passion but you need skill to take wickets at this level and he has that skill. The ball with which he dismissed Ross Taylor was almost unplayable, moved little, as much as it was required to move," Chopa said.

Siraj finished with figures of 3/19 from his opening spell of four overs and wasn’t needed to bowl again as India spinners took control. Ravichandran Ashwin took 4/8 while Axar took 2/14 as New Zealand were skittled for 62 in 28.1 overs in reply to India’s 325-all out in first innings.

The two-match series currently stands at 0-0 with the Kanpur Test ending in a draw.

