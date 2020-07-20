Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Absolutely Adore the Way Rishabh Pant Goes About His Cricket: Graeme Swann

Former England spinner Graeme Swann said Pant’s confidence was one of his biggest strengths.

Cricketnext Staff |July 20, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
Absolutely Adore the Way Rishabh Pant Goes About His Cricket: Graeme Swann

Since he made his debut, Rishabh Pant’s career has seen quite a range of highs and lows. Among his best moments was his century against Australia in Australia at Sydney when they toured in 2018/19.

Pant, who also scored a brilliant century at the Oval (2018) before the Australia series, had plenty of people talking about him in his initial days in Test cricket.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann said Pant’s confidence was one of his biggest strengths.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected Swann said, “The name came up there, Rishabh Pant. I absolutely adore the way he plays his cricket. Irfan’s so right. Because he has someone backing him. You remember in the Test series when he came to England and first ball or second ball at Trent Bridge, he hit the spin bowler back over his head for six.

“I thought at that moment that this guy would be something special in Test cricket, because he is a youngster and yet he backs his game. He’s got the team around him who backs up.”

Earlier in the week, former India batsman and current Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif had said that India haven't figured out Pant's best batting position and as a result, he struggles in national colours.

"An attacking player should get the role a finisher. I feel they haven't been able to figure out on Pant's batting position in the Indian team. In IPL, we know we have to make him play the last 10 overs. He plays his natural game in the IPL and that is why he does well," Kaif had told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show.

bcciGraeme SwannIndia CricketRishabh Pant

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more