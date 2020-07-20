Since he made his debut, Rishabh Pant’s career has seen quite a range of highs and lows. Among his best moments was his century against Australia in Australia at Sydney when they toured in 2018/19.
Pant, who also scored a brilliant century at the Oval (2018) before the Australia series, had plenty of people talking about him in his initial days in Test cricket.
Former England spinner Graeme Swann said Pant’s confidence was one of his biggest strengths.
Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected Swann said, “The name came up there, Rishabh Pant. I absolutely adore the way he plays his cricket. Irfan’s so right. Because he has someone backing him. You remember in the Test series when he came to England and first ball or second ball at Trent Bridge, he hit the spin bowler back over his head for six.
“I thought at that moment that this guy would be something special in Test cricket, because he is a youngster and yet he backs his game. He’s got the team around him who backs up.”
Earlier in the week, former India batsman and current Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif had said that India haven't figured out Pant's best batting position and as a result, he struggles in national colours.
"An attacking player should get the role a finisher. I feel they haven't been able to figure out on Pant's batting position in the Indian team. In IPL, we know we have to make him play the last 10 overs. He plays his natural game in the IPL and that is why he does well," Kaif had told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Absolutely Adore the Way Rishabh Pant Goes About His Cricket: Graeme Swann
Former England spinner Graeme Swann said Pant’s confidence was one of his biggest strengths.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings