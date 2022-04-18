'Absolutely Brilliant Stuff'-Twitter Goes Berserk After Cheteshwar Pujara Double Century

Cheteshwar Pujara, who lost his position in the India Test squad due to some indifferent batting, has announced his comeback with an emphatic double-century on his County debut. Pujara’s unbeaten 201 helped his side Sussex draw the match against Derbyshire.

“Enjoyed my debut game for Sussex. Glad that I could contribute to the team’s cause. Looking forward to the next game!” Pujara wrote in a Twitter post.

Enjoyed my debut game for @SussexCCC. Glad that I could contribute to the team's cause. Looking forward to the next game! pic.twitter.com/YHxrhwBaZw— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 17, 2022

Apart from Pujara, Tom Haines smashed 243 for Sussex. The match ended in a draw. Adding a bit of detail here, for the first time a Derbyshire game has witnessed three double centuries. Other than Haines and Pujara, Shan Masood scored 239 for Derbyshire.

Pujara fans simply just can’t keep calm after witnessing such a stellar performance from the batter.

A user called it “brilliant stuff”.

Double century for Cheteshwar Pujara on his debut for Sussex. Absolute brilliant stuff by Pujara. pic.twitter.com/WEXddqOtmg— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2022

Praising Pujara for his magnificent knock, another said, “Cheteshwar Pujara yesterday became only the 2nd Indian after Mohammad Azharuddin to score a double century in County Championship.”

Cheteshwar Pujara yesterday became only the 2nd Indian after Mohammad Azharuddin to score a double century in County Championship.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2022

A few called it a “memorable debut”.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Debut Match for Sussex in the County Championship:-1st Innings - 6(15).2nd Innings - 201*(387). Partnership with Tom haines - 351 What a memorable debut for Cheteshwar Pujara for Sussex. Well played, Pujara. pic.twitter.com/p3zucwZ7gD — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 17, 2022

Double hundred for Cheteshwar Pujara on his debut for Sussex - A remarkable start. #CheteshwarPujara#CountyCricket2022pic.twitter.com/Bcnai2H3Za— CRICKET🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) April 17, 2022

“Pujara is back. Double century for Cheteshwar Pujara on his debut for Sussex. What a brilliant inning by Pujara,” a person said.

Pujara is back, Double century for Cheteshwar Pujara on his debut for Sussex. What a brilliant inning by Pujara. pic.twitter.com/4UTFeknyKb— Dhaval (@dj_dj11) April 17, 2022

A few loved the fact that Pujara and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan were playing together in the county championship.

Pujara and Rizwan in county championship 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ZLwiSVbroZ— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) April 10, 2022

1⃣5⃣0⃣ - @cheteshwar1 1⃣5⃣1⃣ - @iMRizwanPak Pujara and Rizwan were both presented with their County Cap before today's play started. 👏 🧢 #GOSBTS — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 14, 2022

Pujara’s remarkable innings has created a lot of noise on social media and for all the good reasons. He scored his last first-class century in January 2020 against Karnataka.

This comes as a big boost for all Pujara fans out there after the veteran cricketer didn’t find a place in the Test squad following the South Africa series. Pujara’s teammate Ajinkya Rahane too lost his post in the Sri Lanka series.

