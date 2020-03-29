Absolutely Love Way Raina Does His Business at CSK: Hogg
Former Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Brad Hogg has picked countryman David Warner and Chennai Super Kings deputy Suresh Raina as the best batsmen in the powerplay overs when it comes to the Indian Premier League.
