‘Absolutely Magnificent’: Sachin Tendulkar Hails 'Incredible' Rafael Nadal On Record 21st Grand Slam Title

On Sunday, pages of history were rewritten after Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam title at a well-lit Rod Laver Arena with a vociferous audience witness to an epic comeback. The legendary Spaniard beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second-longest grand slam final, to lift the Australian Open 2022 men’s singles trophy.

Nadal overcame the second seed from two sets down, which he himself described “as the greatest comeback” of his tennis career. With his dramatic victory, Nadal has moved past the other two of The Big Three- Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who are both currently tied 20 grand slams each.

The world bowed down as the 35-year-old pulled off one of the most incredible sporting feats. Congratulating the tennis icon, India batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on Twitter.

He tweeted, “That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least. From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible.”

Another India legend VVS Laxman hailed the great champion for giving one of the greatest performances in a grand slam final.

India’s former star opener Virender Sehwag called Nadal “fire” as he celebrated his knockout performance.

Proteas legend AB de Villers could not sing enough praises for Nadal’s tenacity in the fighting win. “Rafa always shows us what Sport is all about,” wrote the former South African wicketkeeper-batsman.

For someone who did not play for the major part of the last six months, Nadal was almost uncertain to play in the Australian Open.

And not much was going in Nadal’s favour either with the pandemic bouts and a career-threatening foot injury playing spoilsports in what was already an abysmal preparation. He overcame all with sheer force of will and in the process left questions around his age and game style way behind him.

Post-match, Nadal said, “One of the most emotional matches of my tennis career, without a doubt. Means a lot to me.”

