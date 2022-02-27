'Absolutely No Impact on Batters': Ex-Pakistan Skipper Says India Need 'More Pace' in Their Bowling Attack

Indian bowlers getting hammered home soil is a rare scene to witness. The Rohit Sharma-led side possesses a potent bowling attack that is reckoned to be the best in the world. However, on Saturday, it turned out to be a tough evening for the likes of Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar when a couple of Sri Lankan batters took them to the cleaners in death overs.

Though India registered a great win after chasing down a 184-run target with 7 wickets in hand, the bowlers had to face the heat for leaking runs in plenty. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels that the Indian cricket team is overly reliant on their batting unit and must look to constitute a stronger fast-bowling unit to excel in the shortest format of the game.

“India are relying on their batting in T20Is. They need more pace in their bowling attack. No matter how many variations you have as a medium-pacer, you cannot match the impact genuine pace can make on a good T20 wicket. Anything below 135 kmph makes absolutely no impact on a batter,” said Butt in his latest YouTube video.

Butt also had a suggestion for Kerala batter Sanju Samson who returned to the mix after a long gap. The former Pakistan skipper said the 27-year-old must learn to pace up his innings if he wants to score runs consistently.

“Sanju Samson has a lot of shots up his sleeve along with power. He clears the ropes effortlessly. But he does not apply break in the middle. In this game too, he got out while trying to hit a six in an over in which he had already slammed 3 sixes. You cannot look to score 20 runs in every over,” Butt concluded.

