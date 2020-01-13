Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Absolutely Open' to Playing Day/Night Test on Australia Tour: Virat Kohli

India had defeated Australia 2-1 at their home in their last meeting in Tests but Kohli felt that the team they will be facing this year will be much stronger than what they played last.

IANS |January 13, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
'Absolutely Open' to Playing Day/Night Test on Australia Tour: Virat Kohli

India had refused to play a Day-Night Test against Australia in their backyard when they last toured the country in 2018-19 but skipper Virat Kohli on Monday made it clear that his side is "absolutely open" to play a pink ball Test the next time.

"Look we played the day-night Test here, we were pretty happy with how it went and it has become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we are absolutely up to playing day-night Tests," Kohli told reporters ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia.

"We are absolutely up for the challenge and whether its Gabba, Perth doesn't matter to us. We do have the skillsets now to compete against anyone in the world anywhere in any format of the game," Kohli added.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 at their home in their last meeting in Tests but Kohli felt that the team they will be facing this year will be much stronger than what they played last.

David Warner and Steve Smith were not in the squad the last time as they were serving their one-year ball-tampering ban. However, they have both now returned and have been in top form while Marnus Labuschagne is also amongst the runs.

"Having won last year it gives us a lot more confidence going back and I think this time the series will be a lot different in terms of their batting challenging our bowlers. To be fair, last time around their players were not that experienced if you take out David Warner and Steve Smith. Marnus came in but he played only one game. The way he played last summer its been amazing to watch," Kohli remarked.

"So yeah it will be a challenge to break through that batting order and going to Australia you shouldn't be expecting anything easy. So as I said we want to keep challenging us as a team and we are the top-2 sides in the WTC table as well so I am sure it's gonna be amazing to watch as this series is gonna be right up there with any of the best series you have seen in the past 5-6 years," Kohli added.

day night test, India vs Australia 2020, test cricket, virat kohli

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
