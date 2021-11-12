‘Absolutely Pathetic Display of Spirit of the Game’: Ex-India Opener Condemns Warner’s Shot Off Double-Bounce No-Ball

David Warner hitting a six off a delivery that bounced twice has send social media into a frenzy. It was a moment that caught the attention before Matthew Wade’s onslaught took Australia into the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 8th over when Mohammad Hafeez bowled a delivery that tapped twice before reaching Warner. The left-hander reached out to the ball and smoked it over deep mid-wicket. Adding to the woes of Pakistan, the umpire declared it a no-ball and a Free Hit was awarded to Australia.

Warner’s shot launched a meme fest on Twitter as the cricket fans found it amusing. But former India opener Gautam Gambhir has termed it against the ‘spirit of the game’. He took to Twitter and lashed at out at the Australia cricketer for play a shot against that kind of delivery. He even tagged hos former teammate and veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his opinion.

“What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?”: tweeted Gambhir.

What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? pic.twitter.com/wVrssqOENW— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also shared the picture of Warner’s unusual shot on the micro-blogging site and compared it with ‘YouTube thumbnails’.

Warner (49) provided a great start to Australia in the stiff chase of 177 in the semi-final clash on Thursday. He missed out on half-century by one run but set the platform for the middle-order. Victory for Australia seemed difficult at one stage as they were reduced to 96 for 5, needing 81 runs to win off 82 balls.

However, a magnificent 6th-wicket partnership between Wade and Marcus Stoinis guided Australia to their second T20 World Cup final, since 2009. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed three sixes in the penultimate over, scoring an unbeaten 41 off 17 balls, to script history. Stoinis scored 40 not out off 31 balls.

Australia will now take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Dubai.

