Abu Dhabi Player in Emirates D20 Tournament Tests Positive for Covid-19

Dream11 Emirates D20 competition has suffered a blow after one of the Abu Dhabi players tested positive for Covid-19. Given the regulations while entering Abu Dhabi, the fixtures were arranged in a way that the teams would play two matches on the game day. But neither of the matches happened – against Ajman and Sharjah –at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, according to a report in The National.

“The matches of Team Abu Dhabi in the Emirates D20 which were scheduled for 1pm and 9pm today are being rescheduled and [an] announcement for the new schedule will be made shortly,” the Emirates Cricket Board wrote on social media.

Elsewhere, Half a dozen visiting Pakistani cricketers likely contracted the coronavirus in their own country before leaving for the tour or during their journey, New Zealand director of public health Dr Caroline McEnlay believes.McEnlay said even though the travelling Pakistani players have met all COVID-related health protocols before boarding the flight to New Zealand, the deadly virus could have already been incubating inside the bodies of the six cricketers.

"This is possible - it does take a few days after exposure before the disease develops," she told ESPNcricinfo.com. "Pre-departure testing does help in identifying people who have current infection but it will not detect people who have very recently been exposed to the virus.

"They were required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and be symptom-free before departing for New Zealand." McEnlay said "of the 54 team members that arrived, one team member was symptomatic on arrival in Auckland and was taken to the managed quarantine hotel in Auckland (Jet Park) to be tested."

"The test returned negative. The remaining 53 members flew to Christchurch and to the managed isolation facility at the Chateau on the Park," she added.

The jumbo Pakistani squad flew to New Zealand from Lahore via Dubai, where they changed aircrafts. After landing in Auckland, they boarded a chartered flight to Christchurch.

McEnlay also stated that after initially found guilty of "a number of breaches" of COVID protocols, the Pakistan players and support staff had later fully complied with New Zealand's isolation management policy.

"There have been no further reported breaches," she said.She also informed that barring one member of the visiting side, all others have been released from the managed isolation facility (MIQ) on Tuesday, after they returned negative.

"One case will remain in the Christchurch quarantine facility until fully recovered," McEnlay said.

"One person repeatedly tested negative and is being released from the Auckland quarantine facility today, where they had been transferred on arrival as a precaution.