Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League Rescheduled to January 2021

The Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League has now been rescheduled and will be played in the United Arab Emirates capital next year from January 28 to February 6. The tournament was earlier scheduled to be played between November 19-28 this year.

The fast paced and increasingly popular 10-over competition was set to start from November 2020. However, after the last-minute relocation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the UAE due to the pandemic, it was decided to postpone the Abu Dhabi T10 to a later date. The IPL concludes on November 10. With the announcement of new dates, the Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament will commence in January 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Eight world-class teams will compete in the tournament, with Abu Dhabi Cricket’s own Team Abu Dhabi making a return. This will be the tournament's fourth edition. Its popularity surged during the 2019 edition with over 124,000 spectators attending the Zayed Cricket Stadium and a global television audience of over 80 million.

According to Aref Al Awani, the general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the rescheduled tournament will permit Abu Dhabi to take learnings from the robust Covid-19 ‘biosecurity safety,’ and security protocols implemented for the ongoing IPL.

For a second year in a row, Sony Pictures Network India will be the official television host broadcasters for Abu Dhabi T10 2020. The T Ten Sports Management has been roped to ensure a smooth running of the fourth edition of the T10 tourney. Abu Dhabi Government and T Ten Sports Management had signed a partnership deal in this regard.

The T10 tournament will be hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket with sanctions from the Emirates Cricket Board.