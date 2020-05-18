Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Abu Dhabi T10: Klusener Appointed Bangla Tigers Director

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been roped in as the new team director of Bangla Tigers, a franchise of Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament.

IANS |May 18, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Abu Dhabi T10: Klusener Appointed Bangla Tigers Director

Dhaka: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been roped in as the new team director of Bangla Tigers, a franchise of Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament.

"Bangla Tigers is working on to make the team one of strongest in the tournament and for this reason Lance Klusener has been added to the team management," Bangla Tigers Chairman Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said in a statement available on the official franchise website.

"I think his cricketing career along with his experience and knowledge will lead the team in the right direction."

Bangla Tigers had finished third in their maiden appearance last season which won by Dwayne Bravo-led Maratha Arabians.

Klusener, 48, scored 1,906 runs in 49 Tests for South Africa besides picking 80 wickets while in ODIs, he played 171 matches in which he amassed 3576 runs and scalped 192 wickets. He was named as the Wisden Cricketer of the year in 2000.

He is currently serving as the head coach of Afghanistan following his appointment in September last year. Before that he was the batting coach of Zimbabwe.

This year's T10 cricket league is scheduled to be held from November 19 to 26 at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

