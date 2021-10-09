Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Allrounder Yusuf Pathan Bought by Maratha Arabians

Abu Dhabi T10 franchise Maratha Arabians have bought former Indian allrounder Yusuf Pathan for the 5th edition of the 10-over tournament. Pathan, who featured in 57 One-Day Internationals and 22 Twenty-20 Internationals, scored a combined 1046 runs across formats. The hard-hitting batter was also a useful bowled, taking 46 wickets during his international career.

The Baroda-based cricketer has also been a star in the IPL and has scored a total of 3204 runs in the 174 matches for the three franchises he played.

Pathan started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals and starred in their victory in the inaugural season. He then moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011 and was the 2nd most expensive cricketer that year. The all-rounder won two IPL trophies for the then Gautam Gambhir-led side in 2012 and 2014.

The last team that elder Pathan brother played for in the IPL was the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2019. he was also a member of the two squads when India won the T20 and ODI World Cups in 2007 and 2011 respectively. With his champion attitude and aggressive hitting, Maratha Arabians will look to make the most of his all-around abilities.

The tournament takes place with the help of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The previous season of the event was organized despite the Covid pandemic.

The strict protocols and safety measures ensured the tournament took place without any issues. The league has attracted global cricket stars with a reported global television audience of 63.9 million. The last season was won by the Nicholas Pooran-led Northern Warriors, who defeated the Delhi Bulls in the finals.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here