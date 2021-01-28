Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads and When and Where to Watch on TV and Online Know about the live streaming and team details in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Across the course of the last year, several sporting events were either canceled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, with time, the cricketing world saw a slew of T10 leagues spring up as a way to organise small and short matches that could fall in line with requisite COVID-related safety norms.

One such popular ten-over format competition, the Abu Dhabi T10 League returns for its fourth season starting January 28. Eight teams will vie for the prestigious title and have been divided into two groups of four each. A total of 29 games will be played over a duration of ten days where each team faces the other once in the group stage. Depending on the standings after the group stage will determine which team faces whom in the Super League stage that begins from February 1. The final is scheduled to be played on February 6, 2021.

This year’s edition will have the likes of Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammed Amir and Sunil Narine among others battling it out in the 10-day event.

Here are the details of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021:

When is the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 starting?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will start from Thursday, January 28 and will end on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 matches be played?

All the matches will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What are the timings of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Matches?

Each day will feature three matches during the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The first one will be played at 5:30 PM, second at 7:45 PM and the third at 10:00 PM. All timings are based on Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channel will broadcast the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021?

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six/HD channels.

Where can you live stream Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be streamed live on SonyLiv app in India.

Here are the participating squads in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Maratha Arabians: Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain

Bangla Tigers: Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat

Deccan Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine

Pune Devils: Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla

Delhi Bulls: Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young, Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fidel Edwards

Northern Warriors: Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep