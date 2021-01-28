Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, MA vs NW Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming Online

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, MA vs NW Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming Online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 1:14 PM IST
The first and only International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned T10 league competition, the Abu Dhabi T10 League returns for its fourth edition starting January 28.The first match of the 2021 season will see defending champions Maratha Arabians taking on Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday. The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.
Both sides have impressive names in their squads - experienced players like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik among others feature in the Maratha Arabians. While the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, and Rovman Powell strengthen the Northern Warriors unit.
With this being the first match of the league and to be played on a fresh pitch, the team winning the toss will opt batting first.
When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match start?
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)match will be played on Thursday, January 28.
Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match be played?
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match begin?
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match?
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six/HD channels.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match onlne?
Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv app.
Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Playing XIs
Maratha Arabians Probable Playing 11: Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mossadddek Hossain, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Muktar Ali, Sohag Ghazi, Pravin Tambe, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ishan Malhotra
Northern WarriorsProbable Playing 11: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C, WK), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Junaid Siddique, Wayne Parnell, Fabian Allen, Ryad Emrit, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Kjorn Ottley
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking