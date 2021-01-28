Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, MA vs NW Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming Online. Know when and where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, MA vs NW match 1 Live Streaming

The first and only International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned T10 league competition, the Abu Dhabi T10 League returns for its fourth edition starting January 28.The first match of the 2021 season will see defending champions Maratha Arabians taking on Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday. The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Both sides have impressive names in their squads - experienced players like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik among others feature in the Maratha Arabians. While the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, and Rovman Powell strengthen the Northern Warriors unit.

With this being the first match of the league and to be played on a fresh pitch, the team winning the toss will opt batting first.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)match will be played on Thursday, January 28.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match?

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six/HD channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match onlne?

Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv app.

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Playing XIs

Maratha Arabians Probable Playing 11: Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mossadddek Hossain, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Muktar Ali, Sohag Ghazi, Pravin Tambe, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ishan Malhotra

Northern WarriorsProbable Playing 11: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (C, WK), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Junaid Siddique, Wayne Parnell, Fabian Allen, Ryad Emrit, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Kjorn Ottley