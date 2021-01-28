Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, match 3 DB vs BT Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Live Streaming Online Know when and where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, match 3 DB vs BT Live Streaming

The third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 will have Delhi Bulls taking on Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, January 28.The Delhi Bulls ended up at the bottom position of both group standings and the Super League of the Abu Dhabi T10 after a dismalrun in the last edition. They won just one match out of their six. The Bulls having secured the services of Dwayne Bravo among others will look for better results in this season.

Meanwhile, their opponents, the Bangla Tigers ended their last year’s campaign at the third spot by winning three of their six games. They even made it to the playoffs round, however, they went down against the Deccan Gladiators in the eliminator round.

Both sides are replete with power-packed hitters and will be hoping to kick off their campaign on a high note.

The Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM IST.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT)match will be played on Thursday, January 28.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT)match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT)match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match?

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six/HD channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match online?

Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv app.

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls probable playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Waqas Maqsood, Fidel Edwards, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil

Bangla Tigers probable playing 11: Johnson Charles (WK), Andre Fletcher, Afif Hossain (C), Adam Hose, Chirag Suri, David Wiese, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz