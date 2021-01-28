Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 3 DB vs BT Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Live Streaming Online

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 3 DB vs BT Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Live Streaming Online
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, match 3 DB vs BT Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Live Streaming Online Know when and where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, match 3 DB vs BT Live Streaming
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 2:38 PM IST
The third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 will have Delhi Bulls taking on Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, January 28.The Delhi Bulls ended up at the bottom position of both group standings and the Super League of the Abu Dhabi T10 after a dismalrun in the last edition. They won just one match out of their six. The Bulls having secured the services of Dwayne Bravo among others will look for better results in this season.
Meanwhile, their opponents, the Bangla Tigers ended their last year’s campaign at the third spot by winning three of their six games. They even made it to the playoffs round, however, they went down against the Deccan Gladiators in the eliminator round.
Both sides are replete with power-packed hitters and will be hoping to kick off their campaign on a high note.
The Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM IST.
When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match start?
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT)match will be played on Thursday, January 28.
Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match be played?
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT)match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match begin?
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT)match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match?
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six/HD channels.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls (DB) vs Bangla Tigers (BT) match online?
Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv app.
Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Playing XIs
Delhi Bulls probable playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Waqas Maqsood, Fidel Edwards, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil
Bangla Tigers probable playing 11: Johnson Charles (WK), Andre Fletcher, Afif Hossain (C), Adam Hose, Chirag Suri, David Wiese, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking