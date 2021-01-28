Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, PD vs DG Match 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming Online Know when and where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, PD vs DG match 2 Live Streaming.

In the second match on the first day of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Pune Devils will lock horns against Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, January 28.Previously known as the Karnataka Tuskers, now rehashed as Pune Devils, made their Abu Dhabi T10 league debut last season. However, they didn’t have a good campaign and ended up with a sole victory from six games to slip to the bottom of Group A and the Super League of the Abu Dhabi T10 league standings.

On the other hand, Deccan Gladiators were the runners-up in the last edition of the competition. The Gladiators registered five wins before going down to Maratha Arabians in the final match. They would be keen to kick start this season with a win.The Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Abu Dhabi T10 leaguematch is scheduled to start at 7:45 PM IST.

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Playing XIs

Pune Devils Probable Playing 11: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chadwick Walton, Sam Billings, Darwish Rasooli, Thisara Perera, Nasir Hossain, Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Amir (C)

Deccan Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Aaron Summers or Lahiru Kumara, Imran Tahir