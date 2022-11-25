Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Match Live Coverage on TV & Online

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Live Streaming of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match: Deccan Gladiators will be bidding to continue their journey at the top of the table as they will clash against New York Strikers on Saturday. They started their campaign in the T10 Championship on a winning note.

Gladiators comfortably defended 135 runs in ten overs to defeat Team Abu Dhabi by 35 runs. Captain Nicholas Pooran was the man of the match, playing a stunning knock of 77 runs off 33 balls. The defending champions need to continue the all-round performance on Saturday as well to record their second consecutive win.

Speaking of New York Strikers, they delivered a contrasting performance in their opening game. Strikers suffered a 19-run loss against the Bangla Tigers after failing to chase 132 runs. However, they picked up the momentum in their second match by defeating The Chennai Braves by 27 runs. With two points, the team is fourth in the points table.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs the New York Strikers (NYS) start?

The game will be conducted on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs New York Strikers (NYS) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs New York Strikers (NYS) begin?

The match will begin at 05:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs New York Strikers (NYS) match?

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs New York Strikers (NYS) match?

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, the Deccan Gladiators’ probable playing XI against the New York Strikers: Suresh Raina, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Josh Little, Taskin Ahmed, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Curtis Campher, Tabraiz Shamsi

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, New York Strikers probable playing XI against the Deccan Gladiators: Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Azam Khan, Andre Fletcher, Stuart Binny, Tom Hartley, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling

