Abu Dhabi T10 League Adds Revamped Bangla Tigers Franchise

The Bangla Tigers will replace Pakhtoons in the T10 League for the upcoming season, continuing the revamp of the 10-over tournament.

September 20, 2019
The owners of the new franchise revealed they are in talks to sign Bangladesh international players, even though the national team will be playing a series against India when the tournament gets underway.

The squad must include 14 players and the owners hope at least five of the players on their roster will be from Bangladesh.

The franchise will aim to appeal to the Bangladeshi community in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the side known as Bengal Tigers in the previous two editions of the tournament are also going to be rebranded as Delhi Bulls.

The league itself will now be referred to as the Abu Dhabi T10 due to a deal that will see all matches in the capital for the next five years at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Just last month, it was announced that the Karachians franchise had come under new ownership and they too had undergone a name change. They will now be known as the Deccan Gladiators.

“The league is a South Asian concept, and we were very keen to have a Bangladeshi business house with a core cricket knowledge to be associated with the league,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, the league’s chairman.

There are expectations that another new team will be announced before the end of this week.

 

