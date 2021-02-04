Abu Dhabi T10 League: Chris Gayle’s scores Joint-fastest Half Century as Abu Dhabi Thrash Maratha Arabians He reached his half-century off just 12 balls to equal the fastest half-century in T10 history to be the joint holder of the record. Mohammed Shahzad for Rajputs was the first to achieve it in the 2018 edition.

Chris Gayle, on February 3equalled the record for the fastest half-century in T10 cricket. The universal boss was at his best on Wednesday in match 20 of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Maratha Arabians. Gayle’s blitzkrieg with the bat came at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, while chasing a target of 98 runs. The West Indies veteran was in his element and rained a barrage of sixes and boundaries to take Team Abu Dhabi across the line in just 5.3 overs.

The Jamaican cricketer, who headed into the match with a tally of 20 runs in four matches of the cash rich T10 league in Abu Dhabi, facedtwo dot balls andwhat followed was a treat to watch. The southpaw took the Maratha Arabians' bowling to shreds, hitting nine sixes and six fours in a blistering knock of 84 runs which came off just 22 balls. The all-rounder’s 78 runs out of his 84 came through boundaries. He reached his half-century off just 12 balls to equal the fastest half-century in T10 history to be the joint holder of the record. Mohammed Shahzad for Rajputs was the first to achieve it in the 2018 edition.

In the process, Gayle also equalled his own record for the fastest half-century in his cricketing career. He had previously achieved a similar feat off just 12 balls, in the 2016 Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

Earlier in the match, Abu Dhabi won the toss and elected to field. Maratha Arabians managed to score just 97 runs for the loss of four wickets with 18-year-old Alishan Sharafu top scoring with 33 runs. Chasing the modest total, Abu Dhabi lost just one wicket, that of Paul Stirling in the second over. Gayle stepped in and hit the bowlers all around the park to finish the game in almost half of the overs. Joe Clarke, who was at the non-striker’s end contributed with five runs.