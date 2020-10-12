Abu Dhabi T10 League to be Played From January 28 to February 6

- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM/(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ/(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Abu Dhabi T10 League to be Played From January 28 to February 6
The Abu Dhabi T10 league is scheduled to commence from January 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. This is going to be the fourth edition of the tournament. ICC is looking forward to spread the T10 format of cricket across the world.
- IANS
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will take place from January 28 to February 6 next year in which eight teams will fight for the championship title at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, it was announced on Monday.
Shaji Ul Mulk, founder and chairman of T10 Sports Management, said, "In the past three years, since launching the T10 League in Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2017, the T10 League has come of age and has been accepted as the fastest-growing and the most popular cricket format.
"The T10 League is now one of the most sought after international cricket leagues with such popularity that Abu Dhabi decided to host it for five years with major government bodies joining hands to embrace and support the tournament," he added.
Meanwhile, Haroon Lorgat, former CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has been appointed as director for strategy and development by T10 Sports Management to spearhead growth and development of the ten-over format cricket worldwide.
In his new role, Lorgat will advise Mulk on growth strategies for T10 cricket. He will also develop, profile and promote the Abu Dhabi T10 League worldwide with the aim of having multiple T10 leagues in viable countries. He will connect with key stakeholders to promote the league and work with them to develop T10 cricket around the world.
"I am glad that Haroon Lorgat has accepted the challenge. He will engage with relevant authorities and stakeholders to create multiple T10 League properties in both Full and Associate Member countries where cricket is a popular game. With him on board, we will chart an exciting development program worldwide to popularise the game of cricket with this exciting new format," Mulk said.
Lorgat served as the ICC CEO for four years from 2008 to 2012.
After his term at the ICC, he assisted Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and then the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a consultant. In July 2013, he was appointed Chief Executive of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and has been lauded for restoring the reputation of CSA after a difficult period.
Accepting the new role, Lorgat said, "I witnessed T10 cricket for the first time last year and was amazed by its appeal and potential for advancement. The impressive growth of the Abu Dhabi T10 League has attracted global attention and it is now ready for expansion worldwide. I am delighted to join Abu Dhabi T10 and to play a part in growing the league and T10 cricket around the world."
"I will be keen to work closely with the ICC and Member countries to promote the game and build on the foundation laid by Mr Shaji Ul Mulk and his team," he added.
The 2019 edition, which was won by Dwayne Bravo-led Maratha Arabians, saw an incredible 124,000 fans descend on Zayed Cricket Stadium across the 10 days of high-octane tournament play, and confirming a record sports spectator audience for events in the UAE.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking